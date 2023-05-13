Welcome to this stunning C&M built custom home in a great neighborhood. Enjoy the best of both worlds with serene surroundings and urban conveniences. Features include a screened-in cedar porch, acid-stained concrete flooring in the basement (prepped for in-floor heat), 3-car insulated garage, sprinkler system, basement bar with hickory cabinets, custom Redwing cabinets in the kitchen, large walk-in tiled shower in the master, stamped concrete front porch, exercise room with rubber flooring, and wildlife. Don't miss out on this amazing property. Schedule a viewing today and make it yours!
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $470,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The deputy was responding to a report of a possible drunken driver in a ditch in the town of Glenwood, about 50 miles northwest of Eau Claire.
AJ Storr committed to the Badgers on April 13 and is now the team's only remaining transfer commit after Noah Reynolds decommitted. Here's wha…
A familiar voice of the Badgers football and men's basketball programs for 29 seasons will not return.
Cadott's Country Fest was nominated for Festival of the Year by the Academy of Country Music.
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his mailbag.