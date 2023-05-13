Welcome to this stunning C&M built custom home in a great neighborhood. Enjoy the best of both worlds with serene surroundings and urban conveniences. Features include a screened-in cedar porch, acid-stained concrete flooring in the basement (prepped for in-floor heat), 3-car insulated garage, sprinkler system, basement bar with hickory cabinets, custom Redwing cabinets in the kitchen, large walk-in tiled shower in the master, stamped concrete front porch, exercise room with rubber flooring, and wildlife. Don't miss out on this amazing property. Schedule a viewing today and make it yours!