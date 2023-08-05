Like new 4 bedroom 3 bath home on a quiet dead end cul de sac. Private & secluded setting with direct access out your back door to Otter Creek & 70+ acres of land owned by the city of Altoona. Large entryway leads to an open floor plan with hand scrapped hardwood floors. Spacious kitchen has granite tops, custom cabinets, tile backsplash, & a walk in pantry. Living room has a gas fireplace & door leading to covered deck overlooking the backyard. Large master bedroom has XL walk in closet & its own bathroom with a walk in tile shower & double sink vanity. 1st floor laundry/mudroom has plenty of space. Walk out lower leads to a concrete patio overlooking the wooded back yard. Large family room, 2 bedrooms, a full bathroom, & large storage room complete the lower level. Relax on the colored & stamped covered front porch. Hunter Douglas blinds. Nicely landscaped. Yard is irrigated. Radon mitigation system. Home is pre inspected, no defects.