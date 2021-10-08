Gorgeous custom home in Altoona's premier subdivision. Custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk in pantry, beautiful lighting, hand scraped wood floors, Amazing woodwork, kitchenette, 110" projection TV, entire home has surround sound. Color & Stamped porch & back patio. Sprinkler system, professionally landscaped, oversized 3 car garage, 3 panel doors, custom blinds, mudroom lockers. This one won't last long.
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $599,900
A rural Chippewa Falls man has been arrested for his 10th offense of driving under the influence — including his fourth since May.
Ginger Liddell rocked back and forth from one foot to the other. She wrung her hands every so often. Her blue shirt shined brightly in the sun…
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after a witness observed her so drunk she was passed out …
A troubling dialogue within the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District continues as the response to its internal investigation is not met…
Spooky local history: Chippewa Valley Paranormal Investigators impart paranormal knowledge on Chippewa Falls tour
A group of paranormal investigators are shedding light on the spooky local history of Chippewa Falls.
A New Auburn man has been arrested for possessing child pornography.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on the October TikTok challenge, which asks for students to slap their teachers on their backside, which may include expulsion.
Prep Girls Golf Division 1 Sectionals: Tight-knit Chi-Hi squad makes program history in first sectional team appearance
The Chi-Hi girls golf team made program history Wednesday, advancing to Division 1 sectionals as a team for the first time since the program returned to play in 2013.
Chippewa County Public Health Department criticizes local school districts' "voluntary quarantine" systems
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman heavily criticized two area school districts that have adopted a “voluntary quarantine”…
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…