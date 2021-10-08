 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $749,850

4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $749,850

Exquisite, professional grade home custom built. Class & upgrades throughout! The large main floor layout is highlighted by Red Wing custom cabinets, coffered ceilings in dining area, vaulted living room w/ stone fireplace, & high end wdws are sure to impress! 2 bed, 1 bath, family room w/ back bar, & exercise room complete the LL. 12x20 3 season room & huge covered stamped concrete patio compliment the manicured backyard. Also over 1,000 fin. garage space. Truly a one-of a-kind home!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News