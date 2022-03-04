4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $749,850

Exquisite, professional grade home located within an attractive and sought after neighborhood convenient to all that the River Prairie development park has to offer. Class throughout! The large main floor layout is highlighted by Red Wing cabinets, coffered dining area ceilings, and vaulted living room w/stone fireplace. The high end window package is sure to impress. 12x20 3 seasons room & huge covered stamped concrete patio compliment a manicured backyard. 1,000+ sq ft finished garage.