Exquisite, professional grade home located within an attractive and sought after neighborhood convenient to all that the River Prairie development park has to offer. Class throughout! The large main floor layout is highlighted by Red Wing cabinets, coffered dining area ceilings, and vaulted living room w/stone fireplace. The high end window package is sure to impress. 12x20 3 seasons room & huge covered stamped concrete patio compliment a manicured backyard. 1,000+ sq ft finished garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Altoona - $749,850
The Wisconsin’s Department of Administration has placed 62 acres of state-owned land for sale in the southeast corner of Chippewa Falls, along…
Menomonie sophomore Brayten Casey overcame a late deficit and an injured shoulder to win the Division 1 state championship at 106 pounds on Saturday evening at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison. Kellan Aure finished in second at 132 for the Mustangs.
Cadott's Brayden Sonnentag and Gavin Tegels wrapped up Division 3 state individual wrestling championships on Saturday evening with title match wins at the Kohl Center in Madison.
A homeless woman accused of entering a Lake Hallie home and stealing a cat has been charged in Chippewa County Court.
Watch Now: Prep Boys Basketball Division 5 Regionals: Big second half helps McDonell roll past Prairie Farm in opener
Eddie Mittermeyer scored 26 points as the McDonell boys basketball team outscored Prairie Farm 43-9 in the second half of a 69-24 Division 5 regional quarterfinal victory on Tuesday evening at McDonell.
Saturday Prep Roundup: Chi-Hi's Krista, Hinke and Schultz advance to Division 1 state gymnastics championships
Chi-Hi senior Riley Hinke and freshmen Ava Krista and Lilly Schultz each advanced to next Saturday's Division 1 state gymnastics championships by virtue of top-five finishes at Saturday's sectional in Marshfield.
Five players scored at least seven points as the Bloomer boys basketball team opened the Division 3 playoffs with a 49-28 victory on Tuesday evening.
Prep Girls Basketball Division 5 Sectionals: McDonell heating up from 3-point range entering semifinal versus Prairie Farm
As opposing teams have moved to zone defenses in recent weeks, the McDonell girls basketball team has let it fly from 3-point range with success. The Macks face Prairie Farm on Thursday in the Division 5 sectional semifinals in Colfax.
Wisconsin Family Council has announced the first inductees into Wisconsin’s Marriage Hall of Fame.
Statewide basketball scores and local box scores from Saturday's prep action. The Stanley-Boyd boys basketball team and McDonell girls basketball team were among the winners.