 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $174,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $174,900

4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $174,900

Classic Charmer!! This 4 bedroom, one-bathroom brick home features a flowing main level with plenty of character. The detached garage offers an additional space off the back for extra storage for tools/toys/or maybe canning needs. Large private backyard with stamped concrete fire pit patio area. Large dry basement for plenty of extra storage.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News