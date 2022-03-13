 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $189,900

Completely renovated 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath turn of the century home. You will love open concept living along with a large master suite with master bath and walk in closet, plus the laundry are all on the main floor. Beautiful new flooring, cabinets and countertops throughout. Newer metal roof, and furnace. The central air will be installed once weather permits.

