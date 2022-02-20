4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $228,500

Gorgeous early 1900's craftsman bungalow with plenty of classic character. Original maple floors in most of home, beveled glass windows, built-ins, and tons of beautiful woodwork. Sunshine pours in through the many large windows. The home is being used as a duplex, with a vacant 2 bed/1 bath unit (LL stubbed for 2nd bath) and an occupied 2 bed/2 bath unit. 1 car garage, nice clean basement with space to finish, 9' ceilings on main level & basement. The home could easily be converted back to a large single family home. Excellent location in downtown Bloomer, walking distance to schools and so much more. Great opportunity for owner occupied duplex, investment property or single family home.