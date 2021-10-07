4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $229,900

Rental opportunity, commercial, or single family home, you choose! Located downtown Bloomer you will find this very charming 4BR 3bath over-sized move-ready home. Property is currently being used as a duplex but can easily be converted back to a single family residence. Unit 1 (South) consists of 2BR 1bath main flooring living with 2nd bath stubbed in Basement. Unit 2 (North) consists of 2BR 2bath & 1-car detached garage. Unit 2 BR’s & 1bath located upstairs, bath #2 in lower level. Both units have access to half of the basement. This one has great opportunity for your investment or your permanent home, come take a look!