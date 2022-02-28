4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $334,900

The home you have been dreaming about! Well-built & cared for 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home on 2 parcels. Features separate custom finished & heated detached garage, complete w/ 1/2 bathroom & attic storage. Enjoy your coffee on the back deck & watch the sun set from this quiet neighborhood "edge of town" setting near Lake Como. This "1 owner" home & garage are very efficient, have been professionally maintained, & both roofs recently replaced. Nothing to do other than move in & enjoy!