Get away from it all and make this special property your new home! Only 10 minutes NE of Bloomer w/300 feet of frontage on Beaver Lake, which connects to Hemlock Lake. Situated nicely on a wooded 1 acre lot w/a beautiful Northwoods view from every room. Featuring a 2 tier Trex deck that faces the lake with a spot for your hot tub! Walk-out lower level, extensive landscaping & patio w/fire pit. The inside has 3 finished levels & offers plenty of space for entertaining! 4 bedrooms plus an office that could be a 5th bedroom and a huge owner’s suite! 2.5 baths. Kitchen & DR have plenty of cabinets & built ins, along with an oversized island. 2 fireplaces for those cold nights! Quality construction & finishes, with many extras. If you love the outdoors, this is a must see! Close to public land, ATV route, cross country ski trails & more! Only 20 min to Chippewa Falls & 30 min to Eau Claire!
4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $549,900
