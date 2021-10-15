4 Bedroom Home in Bloomer - $549,999

Lake home on 1 Acre lot located 30 minutes from Southside of Eau Claire, 20 minutes to Chippewa Falls & minutes to Bloomer. Well maintained Lake home offering 4 bedrooms w/3 on one level. Gourmet kitchen w/spacious island(great for entertaining). Open concept kitchen & dining area. Amazing main floor suite w/walk-in closet. Great view of water from almost all rooms. Den/office + 3 bedrooms on upper level. Main floor family room/living room. Extensively landscaped. Amenities sheet in attachments