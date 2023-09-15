Stunning, unique, custom built True North Log home nestled in a 5 acre wooded property. 4 bed, 3 1/2 baths, loft, finished family room, & an attached heated 3 car garage with in-floor ht. Open floor plan with spacious kitchen & an amazing 4 season room overlooking the private wooded backyard. This home has tons of space.Main floor Master bedroom suite with his & hers closets. Open staircase leads you upstairs to an open loft that overlooks the main floor & views to the backyard, 2 large bedrooms, & a full bath. Finished lower level with in-floor heat, large family room, bedroom & a full bath. Utility room with washer & dryer, & another storage closet to hold all the extras. Plenty of space on main level to move the laundry up. This property is peaceful, with great views. Well kept inside and out. 28 x 16 Storage shed for extra toys. 2023-New water heater/ 2022-New Furnace, Central Air & Pressure Tank**Garden shed, cabinets in garage, & some cabinets in laundry room are Not Included.