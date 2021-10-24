Small town living at it's best! Feels like you're in the Country but conveniently located in heart of Boyd. 2 owner home. 2 3-season charming porches. Many recent updates:circuit breakers, new stove & dryer 2021, new roof,new plumbing. 3 bedrooms on one level/could have more bedrooms(if you choose to finish the attic you walk up to). All real Maple floors. Courtyard w/wild grapes & flower gardens. Cement poured for a garage. Easy to heat & cool. Home in great shape. Only 20 minutes to Eau Claire
4 Bedroom Home in Boyd - $214,900
