 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $179,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $179,900

Step into your new home. This beautiful home sits on a large double lot with a 2 car garage and has plenty of room to grow. Enter the front where you will enjoy many mornings on the lanai enjoying your morning coffee. Beautiful original wood flooring and wet bar, gives you plenty of room to entertain. Living room has original stained glass window, toy & game storage and an entertainment wall. Kitchen has new custom cabinets, center island, coffee bar and pantry. Newly modernized bathroom, laundry room, mud room and master bedroom completes the main floor. Three large bedrooms upstairs with chalkboard barn doors is an area kids will love. Too many updates to mention. This will not be around long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News