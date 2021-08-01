 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $224,900

Staying in the family - current Owner grew up here & now relocating. Time to sell. Rural country home ready for next family to enjoy now! Recently done great improvements: new brick patio, carpet in front entry, updated bathroom, reinsulated metal roof, new siding, new Parco windows w/transferrable warranty, new central air & furnace, new hot water heater. Large living room, spacious eat-in kitchen. One bedroom on main floor & rest are upstairs. Seller will be reviewing all offers on 8/2/2021

