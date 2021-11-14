4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $234,900

Awesome listing of extremely affordable parcel WITH acreage. Rare find of 4 bedroom residential listing on 9-acres, within minutes of Eau Claire. Two car oversized 32x28' detached garage. Wrap around enclosed deck. Pull-thru driveway. Large recently renovated home with "must-see to appreciate" upgrades. Two additional outbuildings provide owners w/additional storage space. Don't wait as there isn't that many affordable homes available that offer this kind of space to stretch out!