 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $234,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $234,900

Awesome listing of extremely affordable parcel WITH acreage. Rare find of 4 bedroom residential listing on 9-acres, within minutes of Eau Claire. Two car oversized 32x28' detached garage. Wrap around enclosed deck. Pull-thru driveway. Large recently renovated home with "must-see to appreciate" upgrades. Two additional outbuildings provide owners w/additional storage space. Don't wait as there isn't that many affordable homes available that offer this kind of space to stretch out!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News