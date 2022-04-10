4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $249,900

20 acre Hobby Farm in Cadott with lots of potential! Seth Creek runs along the property. 1st floor laundry. Some updates according to tenant. Part of property has a Permanent Conservation Easement. Gas furnace on property but tenant says LP tank was removed and wood is the primary heat source. Personal property shall be cleaned up & removed before closing. Selling as is. Seller also has adjoining 13 acre parcel for sale with shed. MLS# 1562876.