 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $249,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $249,900

20 acre Hobby Farm in Cadott with lots of potential! Seth Creek runs along the property. 1st floor laundry. Some updates according to tenant. Part of property has a Permanent Conservation Easement. Gas furnace on property but tenant says LP tank was removed and wood is the primary heat source. Personal property shall be cleaned up & removed before closing. Selling as is. Seller also has adjoining 13 acre parcel for sale with shed. MLS# 1562876.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News