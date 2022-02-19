4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $459,900

Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private wooded 2.5 acre lot! This home is newly built and offers a split bedroom plan! The master suite comes complete with a private bath and huge walk in closet! Enjoy the openness of the main living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of cabinets! The basement is the perfect size for additional entertaining! Outside you will find custom landscaping and a paver patio from Down to Earth! The school bus picks up for Chippewa or Cadott kids!