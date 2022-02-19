Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private wooded 2.5 acre lot! This home is newly built and offers a split bedroom plan! The master suite comes complete with a private bath and huge walk in closet! Enjoy the openness of the main living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of cabinets! The basement is the perfect size for additional entertaining! Outside you will find custom landscaping and a paver patio from Down to Earth! The school bus picks up for Chippewa or Cadott kids!
4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $459,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Watch Now: Prep Boys Hockey Division 1 Regionals: Bowe, Carlson score late goals to rally Chi-Hi past Eau Claire North and into sectionals
Jack Bowe and Ben Carlson each scored goals 40 seconds apart late in the third period to help the Chi-Hi boys hockey team rally past Eau Claire North 3-2 in Thursday's Division 1 regional final.
Police said they initially suspected she had been abducted by her noncustodial parents.
Dylan Bowen scored 26 points to lead the Lake Holcombe boys basketball team in a 62-57 nonconference win over Gilman on Monday evening.
The Chi-Hi boys hockey team scored five goals in the first period as a part of a 12-0 shutout win over Ashland on Tuesday evening in their Div…
Each week during the winter, The Chippewa Herald will pick five athletes who excelled in the previous week to spotlight in a series called “Hi…
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch on Monday proposed shifting some election-related duties from the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission to the state Department of Justice.
Prep Wrestling Regional Roundup: Boyceville's Bialzik, Dormanen and Nielson win Division 3 regional titles
CADOTT — The Boyceville trio of Ira Bialzik, Tyler Dormanen and Sabastian Nielson each won Division 3 regional wrestling championships on Satu…
The Cadott girls basketball team earned its 18th victory of the season on Thursday with a 47-30 win over Marshfield Columbus in their Cloverbelt Crossover matchup. Elly Eiler scored 19 points to lead the Hornets with Lauryn Goettl adding 12 points in the victory.
A strong close helped the St. Croix Falls wrestling team top Cadott 35-31 in the finals of Tuesday's Division 3 team wrestling sectional in Cadott.
The McDonell girls basketball team has earned a No. 1 seed in its Division 5 playoff sectional, according to pairings released by the WIAA on Sunday. Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Lake Holcombe and Gilman have also earned home first-round matchups.