 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $459,900

4 Bedroom Home in Cadott - $459,900

Spectacular 4 bedroom, 3 bath home located on a private wooded 2.5 acre lot! This home is newly built and offers a split bedroom plan! The master suite comes complete with a private bath and huge walk in closet! Enjoy the openness of the main living area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, and a beautiful kitchen with an abundance of cabinets! The basement is the perfect size for additional entertaining! Outside you will find custom landscaping and a paver patio from Down to Earth! The school bus picks up for Chippewa or Cadott kids!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News