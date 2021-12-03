4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $1,375,000

Impeccable 4 bedroom, 2 bath log home with 110 feet of lake frontage! Fanciful landscaping provides a gracious and welcoming entry while perfectly framing the home that was specifically built and rendered to provide breathtaking views from every room! The gourmet kitchen is a dream with granite countertops, custom hickory cabinetry, walk in pantry and high end appliances! Downstairs you will find a family room and bar area that flows outside to the covered stamped concrete patio leading to your 8 person hot tub along with two more bedrooms and bathroom! The finished garage is the ultimate man cave with 1460 square feet finished living space! Across the street you will find a conservancy with hiking trails galore and across the lake is the beautiful Lake Wissota State Park! Lake life is the best life!