4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $1,487,750

Location/location/location! Beautiful brick 2 story walkout, located adjacent to Lake Wissota Golf. Situated on 2.18 acres with 198 ft of water frontage and only 3 steps to your dock system. Old Abe bike trail is nearby for your biking and snowmobiling enjoyment. Enjoy spectacular sunsets from the entertaining composite decks or lay back in the privacy of your hot tub and watch the sunset. Large owner's suite with private deck, 3 plus additional bedrooms, 2 story fireplace in the great room with a wall of windows to bring in the view. Lower level family room/rec room features a wine chiller, beverage refrigerator, pool table and a walkout to the private sitting area. With over 2 acres, lush landscaping and the lake at your finger tips, you can enjoy your own slice of heaven. Call today for your private showing.