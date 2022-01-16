4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $154,900

Charming home on the east hill in Chippewa Falls. This 5 bedroom house has all the space you need with its large oversized rooms. Let the kids & pets play safely in the fenced in back yard. Many updates include new roof 2020, new carpet in some rooms 2019/20, exterior paint, shutters, bedroom insulation 2018, kitchen updates 2017, new boiler, water heater & added blown insulation in attic 2016, new decks 2015. All windows replaced between 2013 to current. Ready for you to add the few final touches.