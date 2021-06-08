 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $159,750

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $159,750

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $159,750

Strong, sturdy curb appeal with original charm you'll love! Home features wood floors, main floor bedroom, laundry, & bath! 2020 updates include: Furnace, a/c, paint, windows, re-finished floors, updated bath, 1st floor laundry, carpet, & plumbing! Spacious kitchen, large landing upstairs that could multi-function & three more bedrooms! 1.5 car carport, & detached shed are a bonus! A home to fill with joy for years to come! Schedule your showing TODAY! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4
High-school

Local Scoreboard: Friday, June 4

Box scores from Friday's local action. McDonell, Bloomer and Thorp/Gilman baseball and McDonell, Bloomer, Lake Holcombe/Cornell and Thorp softball were among the winners.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News