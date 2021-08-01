 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $159,900

Great opportunity to own a fixer upper in the country! This home offers plenty of privacy including a long secluded driveway. Some updates have been done for you including the addition of a main floor bedroom and mudroom as recent as of 2000 and a new furnace and AC in 2018. This spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bath home awaits your personal touch!

