4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $174,900

Well maintained 4BR 1 BA 1.5 story on corner Lot with 30x 30 Oversized Fully Insulated 2 car garage with natural gas heater man cave for all your toys and entertaining in a quiet neighborhood on Chippewa's East Hill. First floor laundry, Mature trees surround the park like setting yard. Walking distance to Quick Trip and downtown.3 BR's upper level are a walk through, Could be converted into two bedrooms. Dont miss out! Book your showing today!