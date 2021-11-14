 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $179,900

Chippewa's historic west hill, 4 bedrooms plus a 1st-floor office, great sunlight, open wood staircase, natural woodwork, hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious detached 2 car garage, 2 enclosed porches, and an open front porch, full basement, formal dining room.

