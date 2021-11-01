 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $181,900

Come and see this charming west hill property for yourself in Chippewa Falls! Newer hard wood kitchen cabinets, kitchen counter top and sink, garage doors, oven/range. New flooring in kitchen and dining area. Fenced in backyard with fire pit, landscaped perennials, wooded area behind property and newer deck to have coffee and listen to the birds sing. A great location as well! This property is just footsteps away from schools, parks and downtown.

