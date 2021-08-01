 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $200,000

Great Income Property in which both units are fully rented with long term tenants. Tenants pay all utilities except for garbage. Well maintained property in downtown Chippewa. Within walking distance to parks, schools, restaurants, coffee shops, etc. Recent updates include a new steel roof in 2016, New deck and outside Stair Access in 2020, updated flooring and paint throughout. This property is on a quiet street with a huge corner lot and plenty of room to build a garage.

