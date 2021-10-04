4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $219,900

Location, location, location! Great West Hill home just blocks away from elementary, middle and high schools. Home features hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen complete with updated appliances and fixtures, fresh paint both interior and exterior, updated 200 amp electric, formal dining room, new laminate flooring in kitchen and dining room, master bedroom with patio doors to private deck, fenced and very private backyard with a great patio space for entertaining and oversized 2 car garage. Seller is HIGHLY MOTIVATED and will consider any/all reasonable offers!