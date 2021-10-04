Location, location, location! Great West Hill home just blocks away from elementary, middle and high schools. Home features hardwood floors, newly remodeled bathroom and kitchen complete with updated appliances and fixtures, fresh paint both interior and exterior, updated 200 amp electric, formal dining room, new laminate flooring in kitchen and dining room, master bedroom with patio doors to private deck, fenced and very private backyard with a great patio space for entertaining and oversized 2 car garage. Seller is HIGHLY MOTIVATED and will consider any/all reasonable offers!
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $219,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A rural Chippewa Falls woman has been arrested for her seventh drunk-driving offense after a witness observed her so drunk she was passed out …
A Stanley man accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl has skipped several court appearances, and a warrant has now been issued for h…
INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Brandon Sura was stuck. Not with a 4-wheel drive truck, a quad or anything with wheels, for that matter.
As coronavirus cases continue to climb, the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is continuing to adjust its COVID-19 protocols.
The Menomonie High School has announced its 2021 Homecoming Court members ahead of this week’s Homecoming activities.
Chippewa County Public Health Department criticizes local school districts' "voluntary quarantine" systems
Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman heavily criticized two area school districts that have adopted a “voluntary quarantine”…
EAGLE RIVER — Three people died in the crash of a small plane in northern Wisconsin, federal aviation officials said Wednesday.
The Dunn County Health Department is announcing new updates to the COVID-19 gathering guidelines.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on the October TikTok challenge, which asks for students to slap their teachers on their backside, which may include expulsion.
On the same day as the Great Chicago Fire in 1871, a wildfire in Wisconsin killed 1,500 people or more — yet it remains much less widely known.