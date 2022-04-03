Classic 1.5 story Farmhouse on a .35 acre corner lot within blocks of schools and downtown Chippewa Falls. Home has been meticulously cared for by the same owner for the past 30 years. Interior offers a formal dining room, remodeled kitchen, main level bath and bedroom as well as a full bath in the basement and a family room waiting for your finishing touches. The upper level offers 3 additional bedrooms with one being a walk through. New roof in 2013, kitchen remodel in 2015,deck in 2010,master bedroom windows in 2017 and enclosed 3 season room/front porch in 2010.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $229,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
After a long wait, a popular Chippewa Falls business is able to present its new identity.
The business landscape in the Chippewa Valley is constantly evolving, creating a fluxes in which local businesses can survive and ones they can’t.
Prep Softball Preview: Chi-Hi brings back talent, depth around the diamond from Division 1 state semifinalist
The Chi-Hi softball team returns strength in numbers around the diamond from last year's Division 1 state semifinalist squad.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Meet the 2021-22 All-Chippewa County boys basketball team, made up of players from Chi-Hi, McDonell, Bloomer, New Auburn, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd, Cornell and Lake Holcombe.
The Chi-Hi baseball team has depth at the plate, in the field and on the mound as the Cardinals aim to battle in the top half of the Big Rivers Conference once again this season.
A woman was arrested Thursday for neglect after a 4-month-old baby died from injuries police say the child sustained while in the woman's care.
Prep Softball Preview: Bloomer brings back experience in circle, outfield for move to Western Cloverbelt
The Bloomer softball team moves to the Western Cloverbelt this spring armed to contend in a league featuring no shortage of solid teams.
Jordon Drake began working for ConAgra Foods in Menomonie four years ago as a dryer cell operator.
Calley Olson blasted two home runs and drove in four runs as the Bloomer softball team opened the season with a 6-2 win over Libertyville (Ill…