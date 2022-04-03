 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $229,900

Classic 1.5 story Farmhouse on a .35 acre corner lot within blocks of schools and downtown Chippewa Falls. Home has been meticulously cared for by the same owner for the past 30 years. Interior offers a formal dining room, remodeled kitchen, main level bath and bedroom as well as a full bath in the basement and a family room waiting for your finishing touches. The upper level offers 3 additional bedrooms with one being a walk through. New roof in 2013, kitchen remodel in 2015,deck in 2010,master bedroom windows in 2017 and enclosed 3 season room/front porch in 2010.

