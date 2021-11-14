4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $229,900

Nestled at the end of a private road is this newly updated 4-bedroom, 1-bath home on 2.59 acres. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar as well as a remodel from 2007 with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. The living room updates include new flooring, trim, paint and blinds. The furnace was replaced in 2015, the roof in 2017 and some windows along with the garage doors in 2020. You'll love the fully updated bathroom, separate dining space, main level master and laundry with plenty of cabinets for storage along with a double stainless steel sink and three bright and airy upper level bedrooms and finally, the extra large, two-car garage/outbuilding. Picture yourself in this home, enjoying your morning coffee on your front porch swing, soaking up the peace and quiet.