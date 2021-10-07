4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $234,900

Westhill Jewel! This tastefully decorated, 1.5 story Chippewa Falls home shines with care, offering you a large, open floor plan, gleaming hrdwd floors, crown mouldings, formal DR, beautiful brick gas log FP setting a cozy atmosphere in the LR, loads of natural light streaming in from updated windows, sunroom, 4 BR with 2 on main floor & 2 up with large landing and 9x9 playroom, sharp updated KT w/stainless steel appliances, gas range, quartz countertops & tile backsplash, plus the LL features a FR & full bath. Outside you'll find an oversized 2 car garage, large wood deck, patio & partially fenced yard. Exterior of home to be painted prior to closing.