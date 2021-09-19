 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $249,900

This beautiful West Hill is waiting for you to call it home! 4 bedrooms, 2 -1/2 bathrooms. 4 car garage with an additional 18x16 detached garage. Extra deep city lot that backs up to Saint Charles (.61 acres). So much character! Craftsman style architecture with historical appeal. Main floor has 1 bedroom that would make a great office space. Upstairs bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Backyard has a wood deck and brick patio and plenty of space for a large garden or entertaining space.

