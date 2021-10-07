 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $259,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $259,000

Great location with this Cape Cod on the West Hill. Features include hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, full bathroom on all 3 levels, large master suite with walk in closet, wood stove in living room, fenced back yard, heated workshop in garage. Furnace, water heater, dishwasher, exterior doors all installed in the last two years. A home with lots of character.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News