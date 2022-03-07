4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $260,000

Don't miss out....this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch located on Chippewa's northside won't last long. Home features a spacious kitchen with vaulted ceiling, Skylights and loads of cupboards. Master bedroom w/walk in closet & master bath w/double sink vanity. Patio doors to spacious back yard and patio. Basement has 8 ft ceilings, newly remodeled family room including a wet bar and fridge, office and workshop. Tons of storage in utility room. The 2 car attached garage is insulated and heated with a natural gas wall heater. Yard is oversized w/gardens and 12 x 16 garden shed. Pre-Inspected. This won't last long call for a showing today!