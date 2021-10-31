4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $274,900

The sidewalks, in this area of historic homes with tree-lined streets, are wide enough for the stroller, your walkers, and the dog. This family home, on a sought-after West Hill street, is in a play-outside neighborhood within walking distance to schools, the grocery and hardware stores, the post office and downtown restaurants. A full bath on each floor means no waiting. A fenced-in yard keeps them close, and hardwood floors bring easy upkeep. An attached 2-car garage protects from the elements when you are bringing in groceries, and just down the hill is access to gas and the bypass for commuters. The light streaming in the windows keeps everything sunny year-round. If you are looking for a place with the very best of small town living and ready access to city arts, events and opportunities, this is it.