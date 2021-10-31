The sidewalks, in this area of historic homes with tree-lined streets, are wide enough for the stroller, your walkers, and the dog. This family home, on a sought-after West Hill street, is in a play-outside neighborhood within walking distance to schools, the grocery and hardware stores, the post office and downtown restaurants. A full bath on each floor means no waiting. A fenced-in yard keeps them close, and hardwood floors bring easy upkeep. An attached 2-car garage protects from the elements when you are bringing in groceries, and just down the hill is access to gas and the bypass for commuters. The light streaming in the windows keeps everything sunny year-round. If you are looking for a place with the very best of small town living and ready access to city arts, events and opportunities, this is it.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $274,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Gavin Goodman returned a kickoff for a score and Collin Beaudette scored on a three-yard run as the Chi-Hi football team fell at top-seeded Kimberly 35-13 on Friday evening in a Division 1 second round playoff contest.
Musical transformation: Chippewa Falls man among top candidates for Best Jazz Album Grammy nomination
Transforming decades of original music into something new, a process best done under the Venus moon.
In 1872, Albert Pound built an impressive mansion at 214 Superior St. Pound was an early pioneer of Chippewa Falls who at one time was preside…
The Chi-Hi and Stanley-Boyd volleyball teams will each play for a trip to state on Saturday night after securing sectional semifinal wins on Thursday. The Cardinals earned a come-from-behind Division 1 win in five sets over Marshfield while the Orioles picked up a four-set Division 3 win at Marathon.
Local Equestrian: Seven-time Division A defending champion Chi-Hi returns to state show with two teams aiming for strong finishes
The Chi-Hi equestrian team is going for its eighth straight Wisconsin Interscholastic Horsemanship Association Division A state championship t…
Prep Volleyball Division 3 Sectionals: Focus on serve receive helps push Stanley-Boyd to first sectional appearance since 2015
A rough matchup in mid-September sparked an additional focus on serve receive, an effort that has helped carry the Stanley-Boyd volleyball team to its first sectional appearance since 2015.
Prep Cross Country State Notebook: Back at 100 percent, Cadott's Weir rolls to Division 3 state championships
Now 100 percent healthy after a tough 2020 campaign, Cadott junior Peter Weir powered his way to state by taking second at Saturday's Division 3 sectional in Boyceville.
'We're here to help': Neurologic-based chiropractic office Rejoice Chiropractic opens in Chippewa Valley
Chiropractic patients looking for something new in the Chippewa Valley can rejoice, because a new offering has opened its doors.
Wisconsin was driving after No. 9 Iowa's first scoring drive of the game made it 20-7 UW. Cundiff gave a fist pump to the crowd before entering the ambulance.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said it has identified eight cases of election fraud at a Mount Pleasant nursing home.