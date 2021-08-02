 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000

Hard to come by Northridge home on Chippewa West Hill. No lawn mowing or snow removal! Home has vaulted ceilings, large corner 1.5 lots, 3 skylights, 1st floor laundry, floor to ceiling fireplace, finished basement with 2 bedrooms and lots of storage. Beautiful 3 season room completes this rare find!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News