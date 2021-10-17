Chippewa's west hill, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of sunshine, character, hardwood floors & natural woodwork. The attached 2 car garage leads right into the kitchen or down to the basement. The wrap-around porch is great for relaxing. Glass french doors greet you at the front foyer. Custom blinds/shades on the living room windows. The 2nd floor enclosed porch makes for a great office or sitting room. The basement has excellent potential to finish. Large wood deck, lots of gardens, peach & cherry trees, blueberry & raspberry bushes, and raised garden beds too.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A boutique is defined as a small store selling fashionable clothes or accessories, but a new Chippewa Falls business owner is taking the term …
A former Bloomer resident who was convicted of break-ins and sexual assault of a child is set to be released from prison and will be returning…
An Eau Claire woman will serve 20 months in prison after she was revoked while on probation.
Prep Football Notebook: Stanley-Boyd's Karlen boots school record 52-yard field goal in loss to Eau Claire Regis
Stanley-Boyd senior Michael Karlen set a new school record with his 52-yard field goal during Friday's 27-19 defeat to Eau Claire Regis.
The Chi-Hi, Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and McDonell football teams will open the postseason with road games, according to playoff pairings released early Saturday morning. Gilman earned a top seed in the eight-man field and will start the playoffs at home.
Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst did not offer details on Jalen Berger's dismissal, but multiple sources said Berger missed meetings and workouts before being removed from the team.
Prep Football: Unbeaten Gilman runs through McDonell to outright Central Wisconsin West Conference title
The Gilman football team ran for 439 yards with Grady Kroeplin rushing for 250 yards and five touchdowns as the Pirates capped an unbeaten regular season with a 58-24 win over McDonell on Friday at Dorais Field to capture the outright Central Wisconsin West Conference eight-man title.
A Mayo Clinic Health System pediatrician was booked in La Crosse County Jail on two counts of first degree sexual assault, with no bond.
The Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC is funding the lawsuits and owner Kirk Bangstad posted on Facebook on Sunday that he wants to sue every Wisconsin school board that doesn't follow CDC guidelines.
A Wisconsin woman has entered a plea agreement for neglecting her 5-year-son until he died and hiding his body in the trunk of her car for months.