4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000

Chippewa's west hill, 4 bedroom, 2 bath home with lots of sunshine, character, hardwood floors & natural woodwork. The attached 2 car garage leads right into the kitchen or down to the basement. The wrap-around porch is great for relaxing. Glass french doors greet you at the front foyer. Custom blinds/shades on the living room windows. The 2nd floor enclosed porch makes for a great office or sitting room. The basement has excellent potential to finish. Large wood deck, lots of gardens, peach & cherry trees, blueberry & raspberry bushes, and raised garden beds too.