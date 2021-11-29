 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $285,000

Welcome home! This multi-level home features over 2100 square feet of living space with 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a 2 car garage which is situated on a lovely .82 acre lot. Walk inside and find French doors that open to a spacious living room, kitchen and dining room with hardwood floors (2015), remodeled 18x16 sunroom with knotty pine walls overlooking the mature treed backyard. The lower level family room is spacious yet cozy with the wood burning fireplace, newly remodeled bathroom with jetted tub (2016) and large laundry room with access to the garage and bonus areas that could be finished for more square footage. Home offers newer Pella & Jaldwin windows, maintenance free siding, facia, soffit, newer water heater and furnace (2016) and 2 sheds (8x10,10x12). Pre-inspected too! Don't wait, come take a look today!

