4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $324,900

Your modern home awaits! This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom home has been completely remodeled inside and out and boasts exquisite design elements throughout. It features all new flooring, a large living and dining area and an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and floor to ceiling cabinets. The second level offers 3-bedrooms, a completely remodeled bathroom and a laundry space. The third floor offers an additional family living space, bedroom and bathroom oasis with claw foot soaker tub. Additional features include a bay window seat, front porch, fully fenced backyard and a 2-car, detached garage. Perfectly located on the West Hill this charmer is walking distance to schools, Irvine Park and downtown Chippewa Falls. Hurry!