4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $329,900

Welcome to a handcrafted, well-maintained, one-owner home located in a family-oriented neighborhood. Starting from the moment you walk in, you will enjoy a spacious 3 season room directly off the conveniently located office and ½ bathroom. This home features custom built-ins, a wood-burning fireplace, 4 bedrooms on the main level, and a 4 season room. There is an attached workshop for all your woodworking dreams. The home is on a corner lot, has a new septic system scheduled to be installed in November 2021, and is move-in ready with plenty of room for family gatherings. The home is centrally located close to Hwy 29 and Hwy 53 in the Lake Wissota area.