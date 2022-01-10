 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $349,500

This 4 Bedroom/2 Bathroom Bi-Level Home in Lake Hallie Is Immaculate & Full Of Upgrades! Located on a 1.17 acre lot close to Happy Tails Dog Park and Halmstad Elementary.The Beautiful Kitchen Is The Heart Of The Home Complete With Granite Countertops & Stainless Steel Appliances.Updated LVT flooring throughout the upper bedrooms and main living area new front door and new patio door.Enjoy the large backyard with pool, heater and playset.3 Car Attached Garage with additional 28 by 32 Garage.

