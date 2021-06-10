4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $349,900

Prepare to be impressed with 18 acres of land and 1600 feet of frontage on Duncan Creek! This house comes complete with two living rooms, a welcoming kitchen/dining area, three bathrooms, and four bedrooms! The four season room is the best room in the house with floor to ceiling windows and a wood stove for those chilly nights! There is plenty of storage with the three car attached garage that offers a workshop and a great outbuilding for storing all your recreational toys! Walking paths and four wheeler trails encompass the property, and offers fantastic views with amazing sunsets! Whether you are a hunter, fisherman, or outdoor enthusiast this property has it all! View More