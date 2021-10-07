 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $350,000

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $350,000

Come check out this amazing historical home on over 6 acres! With a large yard, beautiful wooded trails, and a spacious open field, this home is great for outdoor activities. Conveniently located only minutes from nearby schools, parks, golf courses, and more. This house includes a patio, 3 car detached garage, a large sunny porch, and plenty of room to entertain!

