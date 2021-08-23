4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $359,900

Beautiful West Hill Ranch style home featuring many updates with close proximity to the schools. This well cared for home is one you won't want to miss out on. This home boasts 4 nice sized bedrooms, primary bedroom ensuite was updated in 2019 w/heated floors & towel bar. New windows throughout home (with exception of four season rooms in 2008) & Primary Bedroom Deck door May 2021. Remodeled Kitchen in 2019, Exterior Stone Work 2019. This home offers two four seasons rooms added in 2008, the lower level one has in floor heat. Two Screened in Porches added in 2008, Gas fireplace 2008. Sits on a private double lot with your very own putting green in backyard! Sellers are very motivated and offering a credit for flooring in the amount of $9,000. Call me today for your Private Showing!