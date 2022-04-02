Perfectly located 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in the town of Lafayette. Enjoy the easy access to Ray's Beach and the boat landing to Lake Wissota. Other highlights include: a 2 car garage that is insulated and sheet rocked with oversized doors, hickory hardwood floors throughout the first floor, in-floor radiant heat in the lower level, centralized ductless air conditioning on the main level, maple cabinets in the kitchen, lower level hot tub, in ground sprinkle system and in ground electric fence. This home has so much to offer its new family. Happy living in the Chippewa Falls subdivision of Shaffer's Corner.
4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $359,900
