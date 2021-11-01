4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $369,900

Conveniently located stylish one story home with large primary bedroom & bath, laundry, and two additional bedrooms on the main level. Newly added guest suite in the basement that includes a sauna and an additional family room! Beautiful outdoor space features a stone patio, large deck, and fully fenced in yard on a larger lot great for entertaining. Granite countertops in the kitchen, six panel doors, and spacious open concept main level. Brand new drainfield to be installed prior to closing.