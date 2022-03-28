 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $379,900

Move into this incredibly beautiful,well maintained, two story home.You'll love this floor plan. Main floor living with master ensuite, WIC, laundry, living, kitchen and dining with an extra half bath. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms and one large bath. LL boasts full bath, oversized bedroom, storage, play space or office nook and a great entertainment or family room.That's not all!Heated 3 car garage, almost half acre lot with built in pool, spacious yard and friendly neighborhood close to it all

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News