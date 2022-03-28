4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $379,900

Move into this incredibly beautiful,well maintained, two story home.You'll love this floor plan. Main floor living with master ensuite, WIC, laundry, living, kitchen and dining with an extra half bath. Upstairs includes 2 bedrooms and one large bath. LL boasts full bath, oversized bedroom, storage, play space or office nook and a great entertainment or family room.That's not all!Heated 3 car garage, almost half acre lot with built in pool, spacious yard and friendly neighborhood close to it all