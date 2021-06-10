4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $389,900

Picture perfect 2 story home with one of the most inviting front porches you've ever seen! Conveniently located on a large corner lot with room for a 2nd garage on Chippewa's West Hill and featuring a 21x41 heated salt water pool for hours of summer entertainment! This traditional floor plan offers a nice mix of character and contemporary finishes. Gas fireplace, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with movable island and patio door to the trek deck. Bright and sunny owner's suite features a large bathroom & walk-in closet! The washer & dryer are conveniently located on the 2nd floor where you need it most! Huge bonus room would make a great office, work-out room or play room. You choose! Lower level living area offers privacy or would be a great hang out area with a large family room, bedroom and 3rd bathroom! Beautiful landscaping! Everything about this house feels like home! View More