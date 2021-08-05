4 Bedroom Home in Chippewa Falls - $398,900

An opportunity like this does not happen very often!!! Builder’s own home, 4 Bed, 3 Bath ranch with finished lower level which includes a 5th room home office or bonus room. You will find this home functional, creative, and comfortable. Owner’s suite, own 1st floor laundry, large pantry, & gas fireplace! Beautiful landscaping, sprinkler system, & rustic pergola over back patio. This home has many upgrades to fixtures, brick, and barn board accents. Enjoy the spacious kitchen, center island, vaulted ceiling, and open concept. Great location in Lake Hallie!!!